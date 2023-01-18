Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. 11,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,367. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

