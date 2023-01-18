SciPlay Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,204 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,767% compared to the average daily volume of 1,082 call options.

Several analysts have commented on SCPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of SciPlay stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. 4,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,042. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 841.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SciPlay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SciPlay by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 135,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

