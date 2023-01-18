SEA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 33,019 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 13% compared to the average volume of 29,108 call options.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,499,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SEA has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

