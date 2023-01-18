SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,761 shares of company stock valued at $25,501,334. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.08.

CRM traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.62. 116,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,342,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

