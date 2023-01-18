SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,895,555. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. The company has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

