SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $115,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.23. 15,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,191. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.