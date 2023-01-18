SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.18 and its 200-day moving average is $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.28.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 46.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

