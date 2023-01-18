SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $25.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,817,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

