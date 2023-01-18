Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

BAC opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $276.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 142,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,758,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

