SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,092 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 473.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 132,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

