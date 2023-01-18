SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 2.2% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10,810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,113,000 after purchasing an additional 831,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 677,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after acquiring an additional 282,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,185. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

