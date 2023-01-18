SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 168,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,790,000. Walmart makes up about 3.3% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 140.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

WMT stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.43. 48,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,483. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.68. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

