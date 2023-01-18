SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases 22,300 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIDO. Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,402. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

