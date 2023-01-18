SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $124.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

