Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 25,929 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at $47,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after buying an additional 594,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth $28,532,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 392.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the third quarter worth $9,430,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,089 shares of company stock worth $686,403 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE:GMS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 186,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 35.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.