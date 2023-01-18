Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Acuity Brands comprises approximately 2.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Acuity Brands worth $39,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Acuity Brands by 129.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,470,000 after buying an additional 320,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.54. 709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $209.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

