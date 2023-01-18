Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,436 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 257,886 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 279,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

