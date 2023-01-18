Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.59.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $9.34 on Wednesday, reaching $480.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $717.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

