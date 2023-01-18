Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 18 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Markel worth $20,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 560.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 2,270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1,757.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MKL traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,412.12. 43 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,825. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,310.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,241.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.