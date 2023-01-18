Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,513 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Howard Hughes worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.7% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 94.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HHC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.09. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.07. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HHC. StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,560,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,180,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,625,830. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

