Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,935 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

MSGE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.50. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,167. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.30. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $84.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $401.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.38 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MSGE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.