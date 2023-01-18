Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.75 Million Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Sinclair Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,175,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 77,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

