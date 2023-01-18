Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 40,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 29.6% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 21.3% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 595,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

