ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $532.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
Insider Activity at ServiceNow
In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow
ServiceNow Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $418.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 422.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.15.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.