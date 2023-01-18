ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $532.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $418.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 422.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.