ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.8 %

NOW stock opened at $418.24 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 422.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.39 and a 200-day moving average of $418.15.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

