ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Up 40,600.0% in December

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, an increase of 40,600.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.06. 58,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.07. ShaMaran Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.10.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal and development of oil and gas resources. It focuses its operation in the Atrush block project located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company was founded on October 3, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

