ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Up 40,600.0% in December

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, an increase of 40,600.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.06. 58,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.07. ShaMaran Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.10.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ShaMaran Petroleum (SHASF)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.