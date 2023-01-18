Shentu Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.34 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $64.35 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003486 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Shentu has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00430298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,327.67 or 0.30203732 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00766130 BTC.

Shentu Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,111,000 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

