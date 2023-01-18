Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Declines By 50.0%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

Shares of ASEKY opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. Aisin has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Aisin alerts:

About Aisin

(Get Rating)

See Also

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.