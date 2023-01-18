Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Grows By 111.1%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 733,000 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the December 15th total of 347,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALFVF opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

