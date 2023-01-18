Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Decreases By 60.0%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ANSLY opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. Ansell has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $97.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.97.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Ansell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

