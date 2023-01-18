Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Increases By 84.8%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,786,300 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the December 15th total of 1,507,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,330,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 282,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 149,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BAE Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAESY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.20) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $913.75.

BAE Systems Price Performance

About BAE Systems

BAESY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,264. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.