Short Interest in Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Decreases By 60.9%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the December 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. alerts:

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

Shares of BLMIF stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.