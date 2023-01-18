Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Increases By 241.7%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 241.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,384. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $15.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

