Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Increases By 241.7%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 241.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,384. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $15.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
