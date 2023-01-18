Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Drops By 81.5%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the December 15th total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.3 days.
China Gold International Resources Price Performance
Shares of China Gold International Resources stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282. China Gold International Resources has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Gold International Resources (JINFF)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.