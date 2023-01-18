Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Drops By 81.5%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the December 15th total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.3 days.

China Gold International Resources Price Performance

Shares of China Gold International Resources stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282. China Gold International Resources has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

