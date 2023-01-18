Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Decreases By 53.6%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the December 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CHNR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

