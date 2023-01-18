Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Declines By 40.8%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the December 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. 100,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,249. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Featured Stories

