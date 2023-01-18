Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Grows By 173.8%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, an increase of 173.8% from the December 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 115,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,215. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGDDY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €36.00 ($39.13) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €20.00 ($21.74) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €30.00 ($32.61) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.