Short Interest in Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Declines By 40.0%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance
CLEV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.13.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
