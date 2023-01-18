Short Interest in Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Declines By 40.0%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance

CLEV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.

