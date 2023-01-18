Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Rises By 76.9%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CWGL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354. The firm has a market cap of $127.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Crimson Wine Group has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. It operates through the Direct to Consumer and Wholesale segments. The Direct to Consumer segment includes retail sales in the tasting rooms, remote sites and on-site events, wine club net sales, direct phone sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.