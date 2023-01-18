Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Declines By 86.2%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the December 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSL Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,851. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CSL has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $105.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSLLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

