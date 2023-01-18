Short Interest in Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Expands By 75.0%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Dino Polska from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Dino Polska Price Performance

Shares of DNOPY traded up $6.25 on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. 490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295. Dino Polska has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

See Also

