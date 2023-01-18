Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Expands By 107.7%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFR. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter worth about $991,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 118.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 156,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 84,978 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 630,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. 84,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

