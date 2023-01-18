Short Interest in EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Decreases By 87.2%

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of EG Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGGF. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,286,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EGGF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,700. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. EG Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

