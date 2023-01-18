Short Interest in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Increases By 68.6%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Elastic Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. 760,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,608. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,765,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.73.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

