Short Interest in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Rises By 90.8%

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELEMF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 45,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,411. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.