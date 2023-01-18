Short Interest in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Rises By 90.8%

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance
OTCMKTS ELEMF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 45,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,411. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.37.
Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile
