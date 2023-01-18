Short Interest in ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Declines By 95.0%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENEOS Stock Up 2.4 %

JXHLY stock traded up 0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 7.29. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520. ENEOS has a 1 year low of 6.22 and a 1 year high of 8.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.92.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

