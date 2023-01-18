Short Interest in ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Declines By 95.0%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ENEOS Stock Up 2.4 %
JXHLY stock traded up 0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 7.29. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520. ENEOS has a 1 year low of 6.22 and a 1 year high of 8.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.92.
About ENEOS
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENEOS (JXHLY)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.