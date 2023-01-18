Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Drops By 57.4%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fortune Minerals Price Performance
Shares of FTMDF remained flat at $0.06 on Wednesday. 22,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,303. Fortune Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Fortune Minerals
