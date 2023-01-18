Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Drops By 57.4%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTMDF remained flat at $0.06 on Wednesday. 22,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,303. Fortune Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

