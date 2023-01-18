Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Decreases By 67.8%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the December 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.50) to €10.40 ($11.30) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.50 and a beta of 0.69. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

