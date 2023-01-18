Short Interest in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Rises By 101.1%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,000 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the December 15th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 6.5 %
INTR traded down 0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 625,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.96. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of 1.72 and a 1-year high of 4.63.
Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.04 by -0.05. The business had revenue of 162.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 176.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $2,043,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $228,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $8,541,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $9,986,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth $349,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inter & Co, Inc.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
