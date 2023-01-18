Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Decreases By 78.8%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the December 15th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICAGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.58) to €1.70 ($1.85) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.34.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. 103,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,641. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.98.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 29.49% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

